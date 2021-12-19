Look: Gross College Football Bowl Game Mascot Goes Viral

A gross college football bowl game mascot video is trending on social media on Saturday night. ESPN college football reporter Laura Rutledge had the unfortunate up-close look at it.

Saturday night, the first-ever Jimmy Kimmel Bowl is taking place in Los Angeles, California.

The inaugural bowl game is featuring Utah State and Oregon State. It also features a pretty odd-looking mascot.

The mascot, Kimmy Kamel, can throw up.

Seriously.

Who asked for this?

Apparently, Kimmel did.

The late-night talkshow host and Dave Raymond, the “former performer-turned consultant who has helped a lot of sports teams develop mascots,” created the mascot:

Raymond’s suggestions included a sort of Muppet-football hybrid, a Snoop Dogg-inspired mascot, a sort of Italian bro-looking dog character (our favorite), an anthropomorphic palm tree and finally another weird Muppet sort of creature with palm tree antennae. But of course, Kimmel being Kimmel, he was less interested in Raymond’s generally appropriate-for-all-audiences suggestions. Kimmel wanted the LA Bowl to have something reflecting Los Angeles more specifically. At that point, Kimmel and Raymond agreed to do a deep dive and come up with something that sort of combined the best ideas from Kimmel’s suggestions. At this point, the video ended and onstage, Kimmel unveiled the (we hope) final form of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl mascot: Kimmy Kamel that pukes.

OK then.

Utah State, meanwhile, is leading Oregon State, 14-10.