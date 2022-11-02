Look: Group Of Elite Athletes Has Invested In Tiger Woods' New Golf League

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 9th green during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have some high-profile investors for their new golf league.

Steph Curry, Lewis Hamilton, Alex Morgan, Shohei Ohtani, Justin Timberlake, and Serena Williams are backing the league, which is set to launch in 2024.

Woods and McIlroy announced this league back in August when they were at the Tour Championship. Per ESPN, it will have players competing on six three-man teams and there will be 15 regular-season games, plus a playoff.

There will also be 18-holes that will be played over the span of two hours and the matches will be played on Monday nights.

Even though Woods doesn't play as much anymore, he's still expected to play in these matches. McIlroy will also play in them, especially since he's fully healthy.

Who knows, if this league does well, it could keep going for many years to come.