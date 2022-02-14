Look: Gruesome Photo Of Matthew Stafford’s Ankle Injury

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has toughed it out through plenty of injuries through the years. He’ll have to do it again in the last few minutes of the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56.

Stafford suffered a gruesome-looking ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s big game.

The Rams quarterback’s ankle got caught underneath and Cincinnati Bengals defender as he was being tackled.

Take a look.

I would cut my ankle off pic.twitter.com/uf30fijZSY — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 14, 2022

Fortunately, Matthew Stafford didn’t miss any time. He came back out on the following possession, but it was a quick three-and-out and the Rams punted after Stafford missed an open receiver.

Ankle injuries, even minor ones, can throw off a quarterback’s accuracy. That could be the case for Stafford down the stretch of Super Bowl 56.

Stafford isn’t the only quarterback in this game who’s potentially playing through injuries. Joe Burrow appeared to hurt his knee in the same quarter Stafford hurt his ankle.

Ahead of Super Bowl 56, Stafford had nothing but praise for the youngster out of LSU.

“He’s a really talented guy, really talented football player,” Stafford said, via ProFootballTalk. “Great competitor. Very even keel. Throws it great, moves around great. I think he does a great job, for a young player, of dissecting defenses, understanding where the football should go. And then he does a nice job of putting the ball in spots where guys can go make plays for him. I’ve been a fan of his since he was at LSU — loved the way he played, loved the way he competed there. And that’s just done nothing but carry over into this league.

“He’s in this game because he’s willed that team to a bunch of wins. And that’s an impressive thing for a guy of his age.”

Super Bowl 56 is coming down to the wire. Can Stafford play hero and deliver the Rams a victory?