Look: Gus Malzahn Has Perfect Reaction To Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Squabble

Now that he's the head coach at UCF, SEC squabbling probably doesn't bother him as much anymore. But that didn't keep him from having the best possible reaction to the ongoing war of words between his former rivals, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Malzahn acted oblivious to the drama that unfolded between the two coaches today. He wrote that he just logged onto Twitter for the day and wondered if he missed anything:

"Just got on Twitter for the first time today - did I miss anything?" Malzahn tweeted.

College football fans were delighted by the comedic timing of that tweet. Some praised him for geniusly throwing shade at his two former foes.

Gus Malzahn doesn't use his Twitter for much other than to promote UCF football or other events he's attending. But today was clearly a special occasion.

Few coaches in college football have as many regular season wins over Nick Saban as Gus Malzahn. And Malzahn only had three in about a decade.

While he didn't get to leave Auburn under his own terms, there's probably a part of him that's happy to be out of the cutthroat SEC.

So now that he sees the head honchos in the conference cannibalizing themselves, Malzahn is probably getting quite the kick out of it.

Did Gus Malzahn have the best reaction to the Saban-Fisher squabble?