Look: Gymnast Olivia Dunne Goes Viral At The VMAs

LSU gymnast and social media star Olivia "Livvy" Dunne has transcended the world of sports, getting an invite to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards over the weekend.

Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in college sports, shared a photo of her VMA outfit with an Instagram post on Tuesday.

With more than two million followers on the photo sharing app, the post is naturally going viral.

Take a look at the post here:

Dunne earned All-American honors on the uneven bars during her freshman season in 2021. She's set to return to Baton Rouge for her sophomore year this coming season in 2022.

In addition to her two million-plus followers on Instagram, Dunne has nearly six million followers on TikTok.