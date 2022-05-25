Look: Hailey Clauson's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Hailey Clauson attends The Worldwide Editors Of Harper's Bazaar Celebrate ICONS by Carine Roitfeld presented by Infor, Stella Artois, FUJIFILM, Estee Lauder, Saks Fifth Avenue and Genesis at The Plaza Hotel on September 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated revealed its new Swimsuit edition, which featured a number of veteran models who made their returns.

Among them was Hailey Clauson, who was photographed by the SI Swimsuit team in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Just a few months ago, she revealed she would be participating in the shoot once again.

"Im so excited to announce that after a few years away, I am back for the 2022 issue of @si_swimsuit ! It feels better than ever to be back in the issue because of the woman I have become," Clauson wrote. "The first time I shot for the SI swim issue I was only 18 years old and at 20 years old SI announced that I was one of the cover girls for the 2016 issue!!! I stand before you now only few a months away from turning 27. The change you make mentally from your early 20’s to late 20’s is tremendous! I have literally grown up with the magazine!"

While she's most well-known for appearing in front of the camera, she also likes to get behind the camera and into the creative process.

"Having a voice towards the creative process of the shoot and curating my own style,” she told SI Swim when asked what she likes about being behind the camera. “It feels good to be able to express my ideas and bring them to life through our photos.”

Check out Hailey Clauson in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

