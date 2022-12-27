Look: Hall Of Fame Reacts To JJ Watt's Retirement Decision

On Tuesday, three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt indicated that this will be his final season in the NFL.

With all he's accomplished over his 12-year professional career, Watt should be a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The HOF shared a message in response to Watt's retirement announcement.

"Following @JJWatt's announcement that he will retire after this season, we can confirm that he'd first be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028," the organization wrote on Twitter.

In addition to his three DPOY awards, Watt also has five All-Pro and Pro-Bowl selections. The all-time great defensive end is the only player in NFL history to log multiple 20-sack seasons. He also has four seasons with more than 15 sacks.

Through 14 games with the Arizona Cardinals this season, Watt has 9.5 sacks, 14.0 tackles for loss and 21 QB hits. He has two more regular-season games to tack onto his impressive career totals.

It's hard to imagine a scenario in which Watt doesn't have his name enshrined when the time comes.