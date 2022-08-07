Look: Hall Of Famer's Tom Brady Joke Goes Viral On Saturday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with Richard Seymour #93 after defeating the New York Giants to go undefeated for the season on December 29, 2007 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Richard Seymour was one of the former players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

He played for the New England Patriots and the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders during his career and is widely considered to be one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history.

During his induction speech, he thanked numerous people who helped him get to where he is now but also poked some fun at Tom Brady.

"We had a young quarterback, but we made it work," Seymour said via Fox News.

Seymour and Brady won three Super Bowls together (2001, 2003, 2004) before the former left for Oakland in 2009.

Seymour finished his career with 496 total tackles, (324 solo), 57.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries.

Brady will have a chance to get back at him whenever he has his Hall of Fame speech.