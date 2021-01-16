Look: HBO Releases First Glimpse Of LeBron James In ‘Space Jam 2’

After years of waiting, we finally get our first look at “Space Jam 2” featuring LeBron James.

In a teaser trailer for some of HBO’s upcoming 2021 releases, a quick flash of LeBron and Bugs Bunny graced our screens for the first time. ESPN posted screenshots of the trailer on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

This short glimpse is a long time coming.

After release of the beloved live-action/animated movie featuring Michael Jordan in 1996, fans have been itching for a sequel featuring some of the league’s current players. Warner Brothers first announced development of a second film starring LeBron James back in February of 2014. As well as being the star, James is also a producer.

This isn’t the first time LeBron has earned a producer tag. Alongside long-time friend Maverick Carter, James founded SpringHill Entertainment — a production company named after the apartment complex where he and his mother lived in Akron, OH. James has had a hand in producing countless projects — from animated films to game shows.

Production started during the NBA offseason in 2019 and took place right outside of Los Angeles. Many people speculate about the role Space Jam played in LeBron’s decision to join the Lakers back in the summer of 2018.

Whatever his motives, LeBron seems happy living the Hollywood lifestyle. The Lakers star feels Space Jam is more impactful than you may think.

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James told the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is set to release on July 16, 2021.