Look: Heartbreaking Mistake At College World Series Sunday

Ole Miss has just won the College World Series for the first time in program history after beating Oklahoma 4-2. But that win was aided in part by an all-time mistake by the Sooners.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Oklahoma catcher couldn't secure a wide pitch and it went wildly behind him. As he tried to get it, an Ole Miss baserunner scored, giving them a 3-2 lead.

The Rebels tacked on another run shortly after to take a 4-2 lead. And three Sooners outs later, Ole Miss were crowned the champions of college baseball.

But Twitter has been crushing the Oklahoma catcher for his performance today. Some are saying that he'll probably play another game of baseball in his life:

Some of those tweets are a bit unnecessarily harsh, but the sentiment is pretty understandable right now.

Oklahoma got blown out 10-3 in Game 1 due in part to miscues between the pitcher and catcher. And with that mistake in Game 2 abruptly ending their College World Series run, someone is bound to get the lion's share of the blame.

About the only thing that catcher can do to save face now would be to take ownership of that bad play and hope that fans will move on over time.

This was Oklahoma's 11th trip to the College World Series and third since they won it all since 1994.