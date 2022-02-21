Look: Heartbreaking Photo Of Bubba Wallace Is Going Viral

Bubba Wallace was this close to starting off his 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season with a win on Sunday evening.

The 23XI Racing driver finished in second place in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, barely losing out to Austin Cindric.

Wallace was in the top five for most of the race late, before making a big push for the lead on the final lap.

Ultimately, he came up a couple of feet short.

Bubba Wallace came about 4 feet short of winning the #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/Gjkc9keMCP — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) February 20, 2022

Wallace was understandably heartbroken following the second place finish on Sunday night.

On the other side of the race, it was absolute joy for Austin Cindric.

Retweet to congratulate Austin Cindric on his #DAYTONA500 win! pic.twitter.com/1MsVdRRMIJ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 20, 2022

Hopefully today’s race is a sign of what’s to come this NASCAR season.