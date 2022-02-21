The Spun

Look: Heartbreaking Photo Of Bubba Wallace Is Going Viral

Bubba Wallace following the Daytona 500.DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Discount Tire Ford, is congratulated by Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Bubba Wallace was this close to starting off his 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season with a win on Sunday evening.

The 23XI Racing driver finished in second place in the Daytona 500 on Sunday, barely losing out to Austin Cindric.

Wallace was in the top five for most of the race late, before making a big push for the lead on the final lap.

Ultimately, he came up a couple of feet short.

Wallace was understandably heartbroken following the second place finish on Sunday night.

On the other side of the race, it was absolute joy for Austin Cindric.

Hopefully today’s race is a sign of what’s to come this NASCAR season.

