Look: Heartbreaking Photo Of Josh Allen Is Going Viral

A heartbreaking postgame photo of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is going viral on social media following his team’s tragic loss.

The Bills lost to the Chiefs, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City made a game-winning field goal at the end of regulation. The Chiefs then got the ball first in overtime and didn’t give it up.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on a game-winning touchdown drive at the start of overtime. Josh Allen and the Bills offense didn’t even get a chance.

A photo of an understandably heartbroken Josh Allen sitting on the bench has gone viral.

We feel you, Josh.

The Chiefs are off to the AFC Championship Game, where they will take on the Cincinnati Bengals.