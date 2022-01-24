Look: Heartbreaking Photo Of Josh Allen Is Going Viral

A heartbreaking postgame photo of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is going viral on social media following his team’s tragic loss.
The Bills lost to the Chiefs, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.
Kansas City made a game-winning field goal at the end of regulation. The Chiefs then got the ball first in overtime and didn’t give it up.
Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs on a game-winning touchdown drive at the start of overtime. Josh Allen and the Bills offense didn’t even get a chance.
A photo of an understandably heartbroken Josh Allen sitting on the bench has gone viral.
“I want to play too ☹️”@JoshAllenQB pic.twitter.com/iqzxXO4InS
— Ben Sigal (@TheSigal) January 24, 2022
We feel you, Josh.
The Chiefs are off to the AFC Championship Game, where they will take on the Cincinnati Bengals.