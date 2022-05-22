Look: Heat Fans Not Happy With 'Dirty' Play On Saturday

Heat fans aren't thrilled after Jimmy Butler got hurt on what they thought was a dirty play on Saturday.

Butler was knocked out of the game with a knee injury after Peyton Pritchard grabbed his knee as he was attempting to make a move.

Here's a replay of the play:

Butler ended up missing the entire second half, though the Heat are hoping that he'll be able to play in Game 4 on Monday night.

Miami held on to Game 3, 109-103 to take a 2-1 lead in the series against Boston. Bam Adebayo stepped up with Butler out and finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds in 42 minutes of action.

So far, the NBA has not announced any discipline for Pritchard, but that could change in an instant.

Game 4 will tip-off from TD Garden at 8:30 p.m. E.T. on Monday.