Look: Heater On Sideline Of College Football Bowl Game Burned The Turf

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 18: Bowl Season painted on the field before the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl game between the UAB Blazers and the BYU Cougars at Independence Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

A heater on the sideline of the Independence Bowl had a mind of its own on Friday afternoon.

Louisiana-Lafayette and Houston are going at it in the bowl and it's super cold. It's 22 degrees but feels like eight down in Louisiana and that led to this poor heater burning the turf.

No, seriously. See for yourself here:

The heat was likely turned up to such a high setting to keep all of the players warm since that kind of cold is uncharacteristic for Louisiana.

As for the game itself, Louisiana-Lafayette is currently up 13-0 with just a few minutes left in the first half. Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Chandler Fields has already thrown for 96 yards and one touchdown while completing 11-of-16 passes.

A win would have his team finish at 7-6 overall, while the Cougars are trying to finish the 2022 season at 8-5.

You can watch the remainder of this game on ESPN.