Look: Heather Dinich Reveals Her Top 5 College Football Players

ESPN

Earlier this afternoon, ESPN college football analyst Heather Dinich named her top five players entering the 2022 season.

Alabama star Will Anderson - who is viewed as the best prospect in the upcoming NFL draft - came in at No. 1 on the list. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was the top offensive player on the list, coming in at No. 2.

Not surprisingly, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was among the top five. The Alabama quarterback fell just short of leading the Crimson Tide to a national title in his first year as a starter.

Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba came in at No. 4 with Texas running back Bijan Robinson, a potential first round pick, at No. 5.

Check it out.

All five players should have a significant impact on the field this season. Anderson and Young will hope to lead the Crimson Tide back to the national title game.

Meanwhile, Stroud and Smith-Njigba have revenge on their minds against the Michigan Wolverines.