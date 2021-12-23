Look: Here Are The 6 Quarterbacks Selected To Pro Bowl

The six best players at the most important position in football have been named by the NFL.

In preparation for this year’s event, the league has named each Pro-Bowl quarterback — three from the AFC and three from the NFC.

This year’s list features some familiar Pro-Bowl faces: Patrick Mahomes (4th selection), Lamar Jackson (2nd), Aaron Rodgers (10th), Tom Brady (15th) and Kyler Murray (2nd).

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert is the lone signal caller set to make his Pro-Bowl debut.

Brady, Herbert, Rodgers and Mahomes each rank top-10 in both passing yards and touchdowns. While both Murray and Jackson find themselves outside the top-10 in passing statistics, their proficiency in the run game has seemingly earned them Pro-Bowl recognition.

Ranking third in passing yards and second in passing touchdowns, Rams QB Matthew Stafford is the biggest snub from the NFC. Josh Allen, who’s in the midst of yet another impressive statistical season for the Bills, is widely considered the biggest snub from the AFC.

What do you think of this year’s selections?