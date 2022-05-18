Look: Here Are The Results For 2022 NBA Draft Lottery

The results for the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery are in.

Just before Tuesday night's Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, ESPN broadcast the 38th annual draft lottery from Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Each of the top-three NBA Draft prospects — Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith — were in the building for tonight's event.

Here were the odds for each team before tonight's lottery:

Here are the final results:

Orlando Magic Oklahoma City Thunder Houston Rockets Sacramento Kings Detroit Pistons Indianapolis Pacers Portland Trail Blazers New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers) San Antonio Spurs Washington Wizards New York Knicks Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers) Charlotte Hornets Cleveland Cavaliers

The Orlando Magic will select No. 1 overall for the first time since they selected Dwight Howard with the top pick in 2004.

The Sacramento Kings made the furthest jump into the top-four — originally holding a 32% chance to land in that range.

With a class of deep talent in this year's draft pool, each of these lottery teams will be able to land some franchise-altering talent in the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23.