Look: Here Are The Results For 2022 NBA Draft Lottery
The results for the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery are in.
Just before Tuesday night's Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, ESPN broadcast the 38th annual draft lottery from Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Each of the top-three NBA Draft prospects — Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith — were in the building for tonight's event.
Here were the odds for each team before tonight's lottery:
Here are the final results:
- Orlando Magic
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Houston Rockets
- Sacramento Kings
- Detroit Pistons
- Indianapolis Pacers
- Portland Trail Blazers
- New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers)
- San Antonio Spurs
- Washington Wizards
- New York Knicks
- Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers)
- Charlotte Hornets
- Cleveland Cavaliers
The Orlando Magic will select No. 1 overall for the first time since they selected Dwight Howard with the top pick in 2004.
The Sacramento Kings made the furthest jump into the top-four — originally holding a 32% chance to land in that range.
With a class of deep talent in this year's draft pool, each of these lottery teams will be able to land some franchise-altering talent in the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23.