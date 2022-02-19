Look: Here Are The Top 16 Seeds For NCAA Tournament Right Now

With March right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about seeding for this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Heading into a packed Saturday of college basketball action, here are the top-16 overall seeds, per CBS Sports.

Gonzaga Auburn Arizona Kansas Baylor Kentucky Purdue Duke Villanova Texas Tech Tennessee Illinois Wisconsin UCLA Providence Texas

Here’s what the bracket would look like split by region:

WEST

Gonzaga Duke Illinois Texas

MIDWEST

Auburn Purdue Texas Tech UCLA

EAST

Kansas Kentucky Villanova Wisconsin

SOUTH

Arizona Baylor Tennessee Providence

There are some consequential matchups for quite a few of these top-16 seeds today.

Illinois (12) currently leads Michigan State at halftime, Baylor (5) holds a halftime lead over TCU, Texas Tech (10) is locked in a tight one with Texas and Kentucky (6) is trailing Alabama early.

Auburn (2) will face off against Florida, Tennessee (11) against Arkansas, Villanova (9) against Georgetown, Duke (8) against Florida State, Kansas (4) against West Virginia, Gonzaga (1) against Santa Clara, Arizona (3) against Oregon and UCLA (14) against Washington.

Keep an eye on these teams as we approach this year’s NCAA Tournament.