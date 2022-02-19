The Spun

Look: Here Are The Top 16 Seeds For NCAA Tournament Right Now

A general view of the NCAA March Madness logo on center courtINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 21: A general view of the March Madness logo on center court is seen before the game between the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles and the Florida Gators in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With March right around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about seeding for this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Heading into a packed Saturday of college basketball action, here are the top-16 overall seeds, per CBS Sports.

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Auburn
  3.  Arizona
  4.  Kansas
  5.  Baylor
  6.  Kentucky
  7.  Purdue
  8.  Duke
  9.  Villanova
  10.  Texas Tech
  11. Tennessee
  12. Illinois
  13. Wisconsin
  14. UCLA
  15. Providence
  16. Texas

Here’s what the bracket would look like split by region:

WEST

  1. Gonzaga
  2. Duke
  3. Illinois
  4. Texas

MIDWEST

  1. Auburn
  2. Purdue
  3. Texas Tech
  4. UCLA

EAST

  1. Kansas
  2. Kentucky
  3. Villanova
  4. Wisconsin

SOUTH

  1. Arizona
  2. Baylor
  3. Tennessee
  4. Providence

There are some consequential matchups for quite a few of these top-16 seeds today.

Illinois (12) currently leads Michigan State at halftime, Baylor (5) holds a halftime lead over TCU, Texas Tech (10) is locked in a tight one with Texas and Kentucky (6) is trailing Alabama early.

Auburn (2) will face off against Florida, Tennessee (11) against Arkansas, Villanova (9) against Georgetown, Duke (8) against Florida State, Kansas (4) against West Virginia, Gonzaga (1) against Santa Clara, Arizona (3) against Oregon and UCLA (14) against Washington.

Keep an eye on these teams as we approach this year’s NCAA Tournament.

