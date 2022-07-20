Look: Here Was The Most Popular NFL Bet In July

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions narrowly escaped a winless season in 2021, but Dan Campbell is building something in Detroit, and the betting public is taking notice.

According to Max Meyer of Caesars Sportsbook, "The most popular NFL wager by handle in July at [Caesars] has been... Lions OVER 6 wins."

Noting, "Additionally, Dan Campbell has drawn the most money overall to win Coach of the Year and D'Andre Swift has drawn the most money overall to lead the NFL in rushing yards."

Campbell's Lions finished just 3-13-1 last season, but fought in every game and suffered some heartbreaking last-second losses.

Now with an exciting group of talent on its way in, and a "Hard Knocks" feature on the way, there's some newfound optimism in the Motor City.

And if the Lions are able to double their win total in 2022, expect some folks in Vegas to make some money.