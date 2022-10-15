Look: Here's Another Angle Of Costly Pass Interference On Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt #11 and wide receiver Bru McCoy #15 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrate after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

A costly pass interference call on Tennessee had some massive implications on today's marquee matchup against Alabama.

The Volunteers had the Crimson Tide on 3rd-and-long. Bryce Young scrambled in the backfield and kept the play alive while his receivers fought to get open in the endzone.

Officials called defensive pass interference after a collision in the endzone. This call gave Alabama a fresh set of downs and allowed them to score on the very next play.

Replays of the collision revealed that the call may not have been valid. Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks seemed to pull the Tennessee defender to the turf

Take a look at a new angle of the play here:

The ensuing touchdown for Alabama put the Crimson Tide up 35-34. Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee offense quickly responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion, going up 42-35.

After another touchdown for Bryce Young and Alabama, the score is locked up at 42-42 in the fourth quarter.