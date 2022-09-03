Look: Here's How Arch Manning Played In First Game Of Senior Season

The college football world is keeping a close eye on five-star recruit Arch Manning as he takes on his final high school season.

On Friday night, Manning embarked on the first game of his senior season with Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans.

The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class finished the contest with 142 yards and three touchdowns on 8/14 passing. He also chipped in 37 rushing yards in the 35-14 win over Boutte (La.) Hahnville.

Manning led his team on three touchdown drives in the final four possessions of the game, per 247Sports.

The nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli made his long-awaited college decision earlier this year, committing to Steve Sarkisians' Texas Longhorns program. He'll join the team as the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation after completing his final high school season.

Keep an eye out for more updates on Manning's senior season at Isidore Newman.