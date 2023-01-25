Look: Here's How Close LeBron James Is To All-Time Scoring Record

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 19: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against Chris Paul #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of a game at Staples Center on November 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

With his 46-point performance against the Clippers yesterday, Lakers superstar LeBron James has come within less than 200 points of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history.

LeBron now sits at 38,210 points scored - 177 points behind Kareem's record 38,387. That means if LeBron averaged 30 points a game over the next few games, he'll break the record within six.

The bad news for Lakers fans is that five of the next six Lakers games are going to be on the road. So if it takes six or fewer, he'll achieve the feat at New Orleans or possibly Indiana.

New York-based basketball fans hoping to witness are going to be doubly disappointed as the Lakers play the Nets and Knicks in games three and four respectively. LeBron would need to average well over 45 points per game to break the record that quickly.

After tonight's game against the Spurs, the Lakers won't be back at Crypto.com Arena until February 7, when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It wouldn't be too outrageous for Darvin Ham to potentially lighten LeBron's load over the next few weeks to try and ensure that LeBron is able to pass Kareem at home instead of on the road.

One thing is for sure: Barring an injury, LeBron will be the NBA's new all-time leading scorer before the end of winter.

How many games do you think it'll take for LeBron to break the record?