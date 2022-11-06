Look: Here's How Dusty Baker Reacts To Winning First World Series As Manager

Dusty Baker has finally done it.

The Astros beat the Phillies 4-1 this Saturday night to win the World Series Title. It's the first time Baker has done it as a manager.

As expected, he was full of emotion when the final out was recorded by right-fielder Kyle Tucker.

"What a scene. After managing 3,884 regular season games and 96 postseason games, Dusty Baker has won his first World Series as a Manager," said Tim and Friends.

Here's another angle of the Astros' celebration in the dugout.

Dusty Baker is now the oldest manager to win the World Series title in MLB history.

"At 73 years old, Dusty Baker is the oldest manager ever to win a World Series, passing Jack McKeon," said ESPN Stats & Info.

"Dusty Baker -- 73 years old, owner of 2,093 regular-season victories, winner of nine division titles and three pennants, seen as one of the most generous souls and best guys in baseball -- can add one more achievement to an already-loaded resume: World Series-winning manager," Jeff Passan wrote.

Congratulations, Dusty. The baseball world is thrilled for you.