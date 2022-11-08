Look: Here's How Lane Kiffin Is Preparing For Nick Saban, Alabama

OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI - SEPTEMBER 03: head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels during the game against the Troy Trojans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin and the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels have a big-time matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide on the horizon. This contest will pit Kiffin against his former boss, Bama head coach Nick Saban.

On Tuesday, Kiffin took to Twitter to share how he's prepping for this weekend's marquee matchup.

The Ole Miss head coach is reading a book by author John Talty called "The Leadership Secrets of Nick Saban — How Alabama's Coach Became The Greatest Ever."

Kiffin, a former offensive coordinator under Saban, has never defeated his former boss as a head coach. The Crimson Tide have claimed double-digit victories in each of the last two seasons.

That being said, this could be Kiffin's best chance to notch a win over Saban. Alabama has shown weakness in away games against ranked opponents, losing to Tennessee and LSU within the last three games.

Ole Miss is 8-1 on the year — Alabama is 7-2. The No. 11 Rebels rank one spot behind the No. 10 Crimson Tide.

Saturday's game in Oxford will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.