Look: Here's How Many People Watched Ohio State-Notre Dame Game

It took the Buckeyes a little bit longer than some people thought it would, but Ohio State managed to put away Notre Dame and win their season opener in one of the most anticipated games of 2022. And a LOT of people were watching it.

According to ESPN, the Ohio State-Notre Dame game crushed it in the ratings. 10.5 million viewers watched the game, making it the most-watched regular season game on an ESPN network since 2017.

But that wasn't all. The game had the second-largest audience for a Week 1 Saturday game for ANY network on record.

The full viewership numbers are slated to be revealed later today, but the early results are showing that ESPN annihilated the ratings between Notre Dame-Ohio State, Florida State-LSU and Oregon-Georgia.

Ohio State-Notre Dame certainly lived up to the hype from a competitive standpoint. The Fighting Irish kept the Buckeyes off balance for half of the game, and held the lead until the end of the third quarter.

But once the Buckeyes offense started humming, there was no way for Notre Dame to go blow for blow. The end result was a 21-10 Ohio State win that has seen Notre Dame tumble from No. 5 to No. 8 in the AP polls.

Ohio State now has control of its own destiny and will be pretty heavily favored in all of their games for the rest of the year.

As for Notre Dame, they need to resume taking care of business and hope that some of the teams above them start stumbling along the way.