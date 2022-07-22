Look: Here's How Much Money The Packers Made Last Season

As the only publicly-owned NFL franchise, the Green Bay Packers are the only team in the league required to divulge their yearly financial earnings.

The Packers' numbers from the 2021 season were released on Friday.

The team earned a total revenue of $579 million — $347 million in national revenue and $232 million in local revenue. All three of these figures are record numbers for the organization.

The Packers' previous high total revenue was $509 million in 2019. Local revenue jumped to $232 million — up from $62 million during the COVID-19 season. Lambeau Field brought in the second-highest fan average after no fans were allowed in 2020.

The $347 in national revenue represents the amount that each of the league's 32 teams received for this past season. The national revenue received by each team this year saw more than a 12% jump up from the COVID-19 season in 2020.

Earlier this year, Sportico.com reported the league's total national revenue at around $11 billion.