Look: Here's How Much Revenue The NFL Generated In 2021
As expected, the NFL experienced a bump in revenue following the COVID-19 pandemic season in 2020.
According to recent reports from Sportico.com, the league's national revenue for the 2021 season comes out to around $11 billion.
National revenue is the portion of money generated by the NFL that is shared among its 32 teams. This year, each team will receive around $343.75 million — a 12% jump from 2020.
In 2020, teams received $309.2 million in national revenue.
In pre-pandemic 2019, Bloomberg reported an annual revenue of $15 billion for the NFL — including national and local revenue that is unshared by the league's teams. Though local earnings reports aren't public, the 2021 total likely exceeds $15 million.
The Green Bay Packers — the only public team in the NFL — will release their annual report soon.
In 2010, commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly told ownership that his revenue goal is $25 billion per year by 2027.