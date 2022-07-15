Look: Here's How Much Revenue The NFL Generated In 2021

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

As expected, the NFL experienced a bump in revenue following the COVID-19 pandemic season in 2020.

According to recent reports from Sportico.com, the league's national revenue for the 2021 season comes out to around $11 billion.

National revenue is the portion of money generated by the NFL that is shared among its 32 teams. This year, each team will receive around $343.75 million — a 12% jump from 2020.

In 2020, teams received $309.2 million in national revenue.

In pre-pandemic 2019, Bloomberg reported an annual revenue of $15 billion for the NFL — including national and local revenue that is unshared by the league's teams. Though local earnings reports aren't public, the 2021 total likely exceeds $15 million.

The Green Bay Packers — the only public team in the NFL — will release their annual report soon.

In 2010, commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly told ownership that his revenue goal is $25 billion per year by 2027.