Look: Here's How Much Snow Buffalo Is Expecting This Weekend

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins tomorrow in a game that could decide the AFC East title. But there's snow in the forecast - and a decent amount of it too.

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, there is a Lake Effect snow warning in upstate New York starting tonight and going into the weekend. The Buffalo area alone is in danger of getting up to two feet of snow.

While not enough snow to be a massive danger to fans like the five feet of snow the region got a few weeks back and forced the Bills to move a game to Detroit, it's still going to be a major inconvenience.

Knowing the Bills, they'll have crews cleaning off the snow at Highmark Stadium for hours leading up to their 8:15 p.m. game against the Dolphins.

The recent weather issues in Buffalo have raised the question of whether the Bills should consider building a new stadium with a roof. While it would make some things easier, it probably wouldn't change how weather impacts the ability of the Bills to host games.

It's not just the stadium that gets impacted by huge snowstorms. Travel to and from the stadium along with parking can be a major issue as well.

If snow if blocking the roads or making them too icy to travel, it does not behoove the Bills to play a game where fans can't even attend.

Luckily, this game doesn't appear to be in danger of being moved. But it will be in far from ideal conditions.