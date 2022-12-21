Look: Here's How Much YouTube Reportedly Paid For 'Sunday Ticket'

BRAZIL - 2021/10/06: In this photo illustration the YouTube TV logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/Getty Images

We always knew that the new owner of the NFL Sunday Ticket would have to pay a small fortune for the privilege. But the number being reported may be even bigger than anticipated.

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, YouTube is going to pay $2.5 billion per year for the exclusive rights to broadcast out-of-network NFL games. To put that into perspective, that's more money than the entire Carolina Panthers franchise cost David Tepper to buy back in 2018.

Even so, $2.5 billion per year might pay itself back rather quickly if YouTube markets it properly. They've been trying to expand YouTube TV but have struggled to compete with streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu or even Apple TV.

With this move, YouTube will get all of the benefits of NFL game broadcasting without having to create their own infrastructure the way rival Amazon has with their expanded coverage of Thursday Night Football. A brilliant coup if they can advertise it well enough.

The NFL Sunday Ticket has been the exclusive property of DirecTV for decades. Anyone without both DirecTV and the package that wants to watch an out-of-network game during the season has been out of luck.

This decision has the potential to turn YouTube into a juggernaut in streaming on par with their biggest rivals.

$2.5 billion per year could wind up being a bargain when all is said and done.