Look: Here's The First Controversial Targeting Call Of The Year

The first official weekend of college football came and went without a controversial targeting call.

However, just a few minutes into one of the first games of Week 1 has produced such a play. The moment came in the second quarter of Thursday night's game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and Purdue Boilermakers.

Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter saw a Purdue wide receiver drop a pass that he assumed was behind the line of scrimmage. In going for the ball, Carter made contact with the wide receiver's helmet.

Officials called a targeting penalty on Carter that was upheld after a review. As a result, he was ejected from the contest.

There is clear helmet-to-helmet contact, so it's not the worst targeting call ever made. However, Carter clearly wasn't going for the receiver's head - he was going for the ball.

Targeting is one of the most controversial rules in the game of college football. It's too subjective to be called equally across the board. That leaves some officials making calls that others wouldn't.