Look: Here's The First Touchdown Of 2022 Bowl Season

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 18: Bowl Season painted on the field before the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl game between the UAB Blazers and the BYU Cougars at Independence Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

College football bowl season is officially here.

The first bowl got underway on Friday morning as UAB and Miami (Ohio) started playing in the Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl.

It was UAB that struck first as quarterback Dylan Hopkins found wide receiver Trea Shropshire for a 10-yard touchdown.

Here's a replay:

Both teams come into this with identical 6-6 records as they try and finish this season at 7-6. Hopkins currently has 60 yards through the air and one touchdown halfway through the first quarter while Miami (Ohio) quarterback is only two-of-six passing for 30 yards.

UAB had to win its final game of the regular season just to become bowl eligible. It beat Louisiana Tech by 10, 37-27 on Nov. 26.

As for Miami, it had to win its final two games of the season to become bowl eligible. It took down Northern Illinois and Ball State in its final two games to get here.

You can watch the rest of this game on ESPN.