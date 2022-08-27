Look: Here's The First Touchdown Of 2022 College Football Season

The first touchdown of the 2022 college football season goes to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Graduate-transfer quarterback Austin Reed connected with sophomore wide receiver Malachi Corley on a 17-yard touchdown strike — giving the Hilltoppers a 7-0 lead over Austin Peay.

Take a look at the play here:

This first touchdown of the 2022 season also marks Reed's first career Division I score. Reed transferred to Western Kentucky after a successful career with the Division II West Florida Argos.

Western Kentucky finished its 2021 season with a 9-5 record capped off by a Bacon Raton Bowl game win over Appalachian State.

Austin Peay responded to this opening touchdown with the first field goal of the 2022 season — bringing the game score to 7-3.