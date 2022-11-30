Look: Here's The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 28: The college football playoff logo on the field before the Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semi final game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

We knew there was going to be some major shakeup to the College Football Playoff rankings, and the committee certainly gave us that.

After Michigan's win over Ohio State, the Buckeyes now find themselves on the outside looking in despite an 11-0 start. Meanwhile, South Carolina's upsets have allowed them to soar into the top-20.

Georgia, Michigan and TCU have all but locked up the top-three spots, but who would be the last team to squeeze into the CFP?

Here's how the Top 25 shakes out with one set to go before the final seeds are cemented:

Georgia Michigan TCU USC Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Penn State Clemson Kansas State Utah Washington Florida State LSU Oregon State Oregon UCLA Tulane South Carolina Texas Notre Dame UFC North Carolina Mississippi State NC State

Penn State's placement allows an avenue to help the Buckeyes should a spot open up with this weekend's results. But Nick Saban and Alabama can never be ruled out when it comes to the playoff.

Who do you think will be left standing when the final four spots are locked in?