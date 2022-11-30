Look: Here's The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
We knew there was going to be some major shakeup to the College Football Playoff rankings, and the committee certainly gave us that.
After Michigan's win over Ohio State, the Buckeyes now find themselves on the outside looking in despite an 11-0 start. Meanwhile, South Carolina's upsets have allowed them to soar into the top-20.
Georgia, Michigan and TCU have all but locked up the top-three spots, but who would be the last team to squeeze into the CFP?
Here's how the Top 25 shakes out with one set to go before the final seeds are cemented:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- TCU
- USC
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Clemson
- Kansas State
- Utah
- Washington
- Florida State
- LSU
- Oregon State
- Oregon
- UCLA
- Tulane
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Notre Dame
- UFC
- North Carolina
- Mississippi State
- NC State
Penn State's placement allows an avenue to help the Buckeyes should a spot open up with this weekend's results. But Nick Saban and Alabama can never be ruled out when it comes to the playoff.
Who do you think will be left standing when the final four spots are locked in?