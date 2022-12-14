Look: Here's The Leading Pro Bowl Vote Getter So Far

Getty Images.

Voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl games is nearly over. But based on the numbers that have been made public, one player is an absolute lock to get in.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed the latest voting for the Pro Bowl games. Leading all players with over 182,000 votes is none other than Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He outpaces Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson by nearly 5,000 votes.

The third-year quarterback is having his best season in the NFL by far thanks in no small part to a dynamic supporting cast. He leads the NFL in yards per attempt and yards per completion this season to go along with his 22 touchdowns and 3,004 passing yards.

Tua is nearly 10,000 votes ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He has nearly 35,000 votes ahead of the top quarterback in the NFC, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts.

Most importantly, Tua Tagovailoa has turned the Dolphins into a winning franchise again. They've gone 8-3 with him and 0-2 without him this season.

The Dolphins control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race and can reach the postseason for the first time in over five years with just a couple more wins.

This was the season for Tua to prove that he can be the Dolphins' franchise quarterback and he's proven that he is.

Better yet, his first Pro Bowl will greatly improve his negotiating position when contract extension talks begin.

Not bad for a quarterback the Dolphins weren't totally sure on at the end of last year.