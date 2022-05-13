Look: Here's The Most Expensive Game Of The 2022 NFL Season

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers huddles with his team at AT&T Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The 2022 NFL schedule is officially here. And soon enough, fans will be filing into stadiums in droves across the country.

But for fans looking to get into these games, they might want to start saving now.

Per Darren Rovell, the highest-priced games on TickPick will already run you over $500. With the Packers-Cowboys matchup hitting fans pockets for nearly $700.

The 'Boys make up three of the five top-priced games. With their battle against the Bucs going for $510, and game against the in-state rival Texans fetching $482.

The 49ers make up the other two highest games. As San Francisco's meetings with the Raiders and Bears are fetching $490 and $478 respectively.

Despite an offseason that saw a lot of playmakers walk out The Frisco doors, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has to be happy knowing his team is still the top draw in the NFL.

The first game of the season kicks off Thursday September 8.