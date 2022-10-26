Skip to main content
Look: Here's The Most Expensive Ticket In College Football This Weekend

Michigan Wolverines fans look on during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers.

This week, the college football world is producing some highly-anticipated matchups.

Some of these matchups are more sought after than others. On Wednesday, sports business insider Mark J. Burns revealed the top-five most in-demand tickets for Week 9 of the college football season.

Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is a Big Ten rivalry matchup between Michigan and Michigan State. The average ticket price for this game is $386, per TickPick data.

Hype around the Michigan Wolverines program is sky-high through the first seven games of the season. The team currently ranks No. 4 in the nation after a dominant 7-0 start to the year.

Though Michigan State is 3-4, the Spartans are coming off an exciting double-overtime win over the Wisconsin Badgers. 

Saturday's game in The Big House will kickoff under the lights at 7:30 p.m. ET.