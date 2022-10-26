Look: Here's The Most Expensive Ticket In College Football This Weekend

This week, the college football world is producing some highly-anticipated matchups.

Some of these matchups are more sought after than others. On Wednesday, sports business insider Mark J. Burns revealed the top-five most in-demand tickets for Week 9 of the college football season.

Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is a Big Ten rivalry matchup between Michigan and Michigan State. The average ticket price for this game is $386, per TickPick data.

Hype around the Michigan Wolverines program is sky-high through the first seven games of the season. The team currently ranks No. 4 in the nation after a dominant 7-0 start to the year.

Though Michigan State is 3-4, the Spartans are coming off an exciting double-overtime win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

Saturday's game in The Big House will kickoff under the lights at 7:30 p.m. ET.