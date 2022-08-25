Look: Here's The Most "In Demand" NFL Team Heading Into 2022 Season

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Some NFL fanbases are more excited for the 2022 season than others.

On Thursday, sports business insider Mark J. Burns reported the top-10 most "in demand" tickets on StubHub for the upcoming season.

The list features a combination of perennial contenders and up-and-coming organizations with exciting potential.

Unsurprisingly, "America's Team" sits atop the list at No. 1.

Here's the top-10:

Dallas Cowboys Tampa Bay Buccaneers Green Bay Packers Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Rams Buffalo Bills Pittsburgh Steelers San Francisco 49ers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles

Regardless of preseason expectations, the Cowboys fanbase is always one of the largest in the league. After a disappointing early postseason loss this past year, Dallas fans are hungry for an improved outcome in 2022.

The Bills, Bucs, Chiefs, Packers and Rams are all top favorites to win this year's Super Bowl, so their fan interest should come as no surprise. The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the title as the team with the lowest projected win total (7.5) on this list.

The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles likely round out the end of the list partly due to their newly-acquired wide receiver stars: Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown.

