Look: Here's The Other Half Of The Viral Drew Brees, Lightning Commercial

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 19: New Orleans Saints quarterback and former Purdue Boilermakers great Drew Brees and his wife Brittany address the crowd in the second half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ross-Ade Stadium on November 19, 2016 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Wisconsin defeated Purdue 49-20. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

It's been a wild morning for fans of NFL legend Drew Brees. But after a morning filled with concern, then dread, then finally anger, we at least know what the former Saints quarterback was up to.

In a commercial shared by the PointsBet Sportsbook, Brees is sitting in an ambulance talking about lightning in Venezuela. He used the opportunity to advertise PointsBet's "lightning bets" promotion.

"Anyway, I gotta get back to the set and finish this commercial. Hopefully, lightning doesn't strike twice!" Brees said, as he gets struck by lightning to end the commercial.

The post is going viral with over 46,000 views and is rapidly becoming the site's most popular tweet in recent weeks. It hasn't quite been ratio'd, but the comments show that fans don't appreciate the marketing ploy.

"You thought it was a good idea to leak a video making it look like someone got STRUCK BY LIGHTNING for a marketing ploy. Terrible," one user replied.

"Yeah that was a really, really horrible idea. I'm not sure who decided to go through with this. Bad form," wrote another.

"Oh wow so you went through with the payoff instead of just saying 'our bad we got that wrong,'" a third wrote.

If PointBet's goal was to get publicity, they got it. But they may have lost a lot of respect in the process. Brees probably did too.