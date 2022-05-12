Look: Here's The Schedule For First Week Of 2022 Season
Mark your calendars, football fans. The Week 1 schedule for the 2022 season is officially released.
The 2022 season officially kicks off on Sept. 8 with a Thursday night game at SoFi Stadium between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.
Two nights later, the Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first Sunday night game of the season.
A day later, Russell Wilson returns to Seattle and makes his Broncos debut as Denver battles the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
There will be 13 additional games in Week 1, all happening during Sunday's schedule. Those games include:
- New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
- Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
- San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
- Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions
- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
- New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
- Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders
- Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
- Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
- Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
- New York Giants at Tennessee Titans
You can find all the details for the Week 1 schedule in the link below.
Which Week 1 game are you most excited for?