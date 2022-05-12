Look: Here's The Schedule For First Week Of 2022 Season

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: Los Angeles Rams Tight End Tyler Higbee (89) celebrates after a touchdown during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams on January 9, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Mark your calendars, football fans. The Week 1 schedule for the 2022 season is officially released.

The 2022 season officially kicks off on Sept. 8 with a Thursday night game at SoFi Stadium between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

Two nights later, the Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first Sunday night game of the season.

A day later, Russell Wilson returns to Seattle and makes his Broncos debut as Denver battles the Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

There will be 13 additional games in Week 1, all happening during Sunday's schedule. Those games include:

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans

You can find all the details for the Week 1 schedule in the link below.

NBC will provide coverage of the NFL's season opener.

Which Week 1 game are you most excited for?