Look: Here's The United States Roster For President's Cup

KOHLER, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Collin Morikawa of team United States celebrates on the 17th green after going 1up to guarantee the half point needed for the United States to win during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

The 2022 Presidents Cup in golf is just a few weeks away and the United States roster is shaping up very, very nicely.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, U.S. captain David Love III has added Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner to round out the team.

Those six will join Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns and Tony Finau on the 12-man squad.

Per the report, it is the youngest team for the United States in the history of the Presidents Cup. The average golfer's age is 29.6 years.

Schlabach noted that all six of Love's picks ranked in the top 26 on the Official World Golf Ranking. Some of them are appearing for the first time while others are making repeat appearances at the event.

Competition will be decent for the International Team this year. Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im lead the team.

But top points getter Cameron Smith and veteran Joaquin Niemann have been barred from the event due to their involvement in LIV Golf.

The U.S. team is widely expected to win the President Cup, giving them an eighth straight victory in the charity tournament.

The 2022 Presidents Cup could also serve as a preview for some of the initiatives the PGA Tour has in the future where the best of the best compete against each other in separate tournaments.

Who will win the 2022 Presidents Cup?