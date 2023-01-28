Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game

Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend.

The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere.

Fortunately or unfortunately — depending on how you look at it — there will be no precipitation during Sunday's game. Both the Chiefs and Bengals are very familiar with playing in the snow, but they won't have to deal with that this week.

Tomorrow evening's game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET in Kansas City.

On the other side of the NFL, the Eagles and 49ers will face off in an NFC Championship matchup. The weather forecast for that game shows uncharacteristically-warm Philadelphia temperatures in the 50s.