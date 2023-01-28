Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Eagles-49ers Game

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Lincoln Financial Field during the national anthem prior to the game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles on September 24, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Eagles will host the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Fortunately for both teams, it doesn't seem like the weather will play a huge factor.

As of now, the weather forecast for Sunday is relatively calm. Although it'll be cloudy, the temperature will be in the low 50s.

There was some concern earlier this week that it could rain during the fourth quarter of the NFC title game. The latest weather forecast, however, calls for just a 15 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday.

This bodes well for quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy. They probably have to worry about dealing with slippery conditions.

Oddsmakers have the Eagles listed as 2.5-point favorites over the 49ers. This isn't a huge surprise considering they've been the best team in the NFC since the start of the regular season.

Kickoff for the Eagles-49ers game is at 3 p.m. ET.