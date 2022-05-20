Look: Here's What John Daly Did After First Round At PGA Championship

John Daly wasted little time in getting to one of his favorite restaurants after Thursday's Round 1 of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Shortly after he finished up his 2-over 72 round, the golfing legend posted an Instagram picture at the Tulsa Hooters.

"Happy to stop by and see my Tulsa @hooters family and grab me some wings on the fly!" Daly wrote.

PGA Tour insider Shane Ryan said Daly blew past media after coming off the 18th.

"To give a sense of what life in golf media is like, i tried to get a quote from Daly post-round, but he blew by everyone and within an hour had posted a shot on insta of him at Hooters," Ryan wrote on Twitter.

Just last month, Daly and his son, John Daly II, signed endorsement deals with Hooters. The younger Daly signed an NIL deal as a collegiate athlete for Arkansas.

Daly got off to a red-hot start in Thursday's first round. At 2-under through the first five holes, the 56-year-old golfer was actually the major's early leader.

Daly will tee off later today at 1:25 p.m. ET.