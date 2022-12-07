Look: Here's What Number Baker Mayfield Is Wearing With Rams

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JULY 20: Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images) Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams picked up Baker Mayfield off waivers after the Carolina Panthers waived him on Monday.

Mayfield could make his first start for the Rams as early as Thursday night in a primetime matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Tuesday, the Rams revealed that Mayfield will wear the No. 17 in his Los Angeles debut.

Mayfield has worn the No. 6 since his collegiate days with the Oklahoma Sooners. He claimed that same number after he was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, and retained it after he was traded to the Panthers prior to the 2022 season.

There is not a player on the Rams' current offensive roster that wears No. 6.

Rams QB1 Matthew Stafford is still out with a neck injury. Backup John Wolford is dealing with a neck injury of his own and was limited in practice on Tuesday.

The Rams will kickoff against the Raiders in a Week 14 matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night.