Look: Here's What The Projected Betting Lines Would Be For College Football Playoff Games

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship Trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 10 of the college football season is complete and so are the updated College Football Playoff rankings.

If the season were to end a few weeks early, fans would feast their eyes on bouts between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 TCU and No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan.

According to early betting lines provided by Action Network, the defending national champion Bulldogs would be a 13-point favorite over the Horned Frogs. While OSU would be a six-point favorite over Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines.

All four teams are undefeated with three games left in the regular season. But Ohio State and Michigan will see each other before it's all said and done.

TCU has a huge road test against No. 18 Texas on Saturday, where they'll look to prove why they should've been in the top-four of the CFP bracket all along.

As for Georgia, they finish out with two road games against Mississippi State and No. 24 Kentucky before hosting a rivalry matchup against Georgia Tech on Nov. 26.