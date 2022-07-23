Look: Here's When 3M Open Will Resume

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 22: A general view of the grandstand on the 18th hole during the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 22, 2022 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Due to inclement at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, the third round of the 3M Open was put on hold earlier this morning.

The delay officially began at 10:57 a.m. CT. After more than six hours of paused activities, the course is set to reopen within the next hour.

Practice facilities have been reopened and play will resume at 5:35 p.m. CT.

The bad weather seems to have completely cleared out, revealing some beautiful blue skies.

All tickets purchased for Saturday's third round will now be valid for Sunday with GROUNDS ONLY access.

American golfer Scott Piercy currently leads the tournament field with an overall 18-under score. Argentinian Emiliano Grillo sits in second place at 14-under, followed by Tony Finau at 10-under.

The final group of Piercy and Grillo got through seven holes before play was suspended this morning.