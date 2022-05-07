Look: Here's When Eric Reed Found Out Rich Strike Would Race

At 80-1 odds, Rich Strike was a long shot to win the 148th Kentucky Derby. But that doesn't even tell all of the story.

According to horse trainer Eric Reed, they didn't even know if Rich Strike would even be able to compete.

During an interview following Rich Strike's extraordinary win, Reed was asked to repeat when he found out the horse would be participating.

About 30 seconds before the deadline on Friday morning.

A lifelong horseman, Reed's win on Saturday comes years after significant tragedy. In 2016, he lost nearly two dozen horses to a barn fire.

Now, his horse is a Kentucky Derby champion.

The stunning upset sent shockwaves throughout the sports world. As Rich Strike is the second-biggest underdog to ever take the Derby.

Rich Strike was able to charge up the rail to barely overtake the leaders in the closing strides.

A fantastic finish to one of sports most storied events.