Look: Here's Where Tiger Woods Went On His "Secret" Golf Trip

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 19: Tiger Woods of the United States, Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Jordan Spieth of the United States prepare to tee off on the 14th tee during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 19, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has long been committed to play in the 150th edition of The Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Still, the international superstar was looking to keep a low profile as he practiced for the major tournament earlier this week.

Tiger wouldn't reveal where he was getting his reps in to the public.

"I don't want to tell you because I don't want everyone coming down and watching us," Woods said to reporters on Tuesday.

Now a couple days later, Woods' secret practice location has been revealed.

Along with PGA Tour superstar Rory McIlroy, Woods took the course at Ireland's Ballybunion Golf Club.

"Another fabulous day in Ballybunion. Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy teeing up on our fabulous Old Course. Well done to all the staff on the condition of the course and the clubhouse staff on their security duties," the club shared on Instagram.

Still recovering from his serious leg injuries, Woods is set to compete for his 16th major title later this month.

The tournament field will begin it's search for the Claret Jug on July 14 at St. Andrews.