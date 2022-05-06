Look: Here's Which NFL Team Will Travel The Most In 2022

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 11: Overall view of CenturyLink Field before an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins at CenturyLink Field on September 11, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks will earn plenty of travel miles this upcoming season.

According to a report, the NFL's Seattle franchise will have to travel the most during the 2022 campaign.

The Seahawks will travel a total of 29,446 miles and 34 time zones this season. That tops the league.

The Denver Broncos land second on the list with 27,398 miles and 32 time zones.

On the flip side, the Steelers will travel the least in 2022.

Pittsburgh will travel only 6,442 miles and won't leave the eastern time zone once all year long.

"With the full NFL schedule being released Thursday night, here is a look at the teams that will travel the most miles and the most time zones this season, via @billsperos. The Steelers will travel the fewest miles and not leave the eastern time zone all season," Adam Schefter tweeted.

That could prove to be a significant advantage for the Steelers, who are hoping for a big year in the first post-Ben Roethlisberger season.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, might end up having a season to forget. They've begun their inevitable rebuild after trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Couple that with the fact that they'll be traveling non-stop this upcoming season and it could get ugly.

The NFL will release the 2022 schedule on May 12.