Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With

MILWAUKEE, WI - DECEMBER 2: Aaron Rodgers attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks on December 2, 2022 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images). Jeff Haynes/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday.

What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course.

The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest between the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. He was also spotted sitting next to another important person.

He and Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens, were sitting next to each other for the game.

It's not the first time the pair has been spotted together and it likely won't be the last. Rodgers has a significant stake in the organization and isn't likely to stop supporting the team any time soon.

He's hoping his team can find some success to keep its playoff hopes alive. Green Bay faces off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.